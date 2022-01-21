Blinken Says Had Candid Exchange Of Ideas With Lavrov, Not Negotiation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 06:48 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were not a negotiation but a frank exchange of concerns and ideas.
"This was not a negotiation but a candid exchange of concerns and ideas," Blinken said after the talks in Geneva.