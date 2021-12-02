UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Had Candid Exchange With Russia's Lavrov On Different Perspectives On Ukraine

Blinken Says Had Candid Exchange With Russia's Lavrov on Different Perspectives on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he discussed the different perspectives on Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the two officials agreed to report back to their respective presidents who may engage in direct talks soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he discussed the different perspectives on Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the two officials agreed to report back to their respective presidents who may engage in direct talks soon.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov and I had candid exchanges on our different perspectives (on Ukraine). We agreed to report those back to our presidents who may have the opportunity to speak directly in the near future," Blinken said during a press briefing following a OSCE ministerial meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

