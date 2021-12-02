Blinken Says Had 'Good Conversation' With Lavrov on Iran, Russia Shares US View

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he had a good conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Iran and added that Russia shares the US position on the issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he had a good conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Iran and added that Russia shares the US position on the issue.

Earlier on Thursday, Blinken and Lavrov met in Stockholm on the margins of an OSCE ministerial meeting.

"I had a good conversation with foreign minister Lavrov about this (Iran), think Russia shares our basic perspective on this, we'll see what happens over the next couple of days," Blinken said.