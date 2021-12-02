UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Had 'Good Conversation' With Lavrov On Iran, Russia Shares US View

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:51 PM

Blinken Says Had 'Good Conversation' With Lavrov on Iran, Russia Shares US View

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he had a good conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Iran and added that Russia shares the US position on the issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he had a good conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Iran and added that Russia shares the US position on the issue.

Earlier on Thursday, Blinken and Lavrov met in Stockholm on the margins of an OSCE ministerial meeting.

"I had a good conversation with foreign minister Lavrov about this (Iran), think Russia shares our basic perspective on this, we'll see what happens over the next couple of days," Blinken said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Stockholm

Recent Stories

Omicron Brings Uncertainties, OPEC+ to Monitor Sit ..

Omicron Brings Uncertainties, OPEC+ to Monitor Situation - Novak

10 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Had Candid Exchange With Russia's Lav ..

Blinken Says Had Candid Exchange With Russia's Lavrov on Different Perspectives ..

12 seconds ago
 Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation in Caucasus, B ..

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation in Caucasus, Bosnia - Russian Foreign Minist ..

15 seconds ago
 All reservations of alliance in Punjab to be addre ..

All reservations of alliance in Punjab to be addressed soon: Spokesperson Hassan ..

4 minutes ago
 German Authorities Tighten COVID Restrictions for ..

German Authorities Tighten COVID Restrictions for Unvaccinated Persons - Merkel

4 minutes ago
 US Weekly Jobless Claims Up 28,000 From Pandemic L ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims Up 28,000 From Pandemic Low

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.