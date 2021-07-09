UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says Had Important Call With Kuwaiti Counterpart On COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Blinken Says Had Important Call With Kuwaiti Counterpart on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he had an important telephone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart about joint efforts to distribute more coronavirus vaccines to the international community.

"Important call today with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al-Sabah about our strong bilateral relationship and joint efforts on COVAX to distribute more COVID-19 vaccines worldwide," Blinken said via Twitter.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia notified the international community that it was prepared to become a regional hub for the production of COVID-19 vaccines to distribute among surrounding communities.

State Department spokesperson Ned price in a separate statement said Blinken and his counterpart also discussed regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

