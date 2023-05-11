Blinken Says Has Concerns Over Treatment of US Companies in China Under New Law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that he has concerns over reports that some American companies are being mistreated in China following the adoption of a new law.

"(O)ne of our general concerns, and it's a concern shared by many allies and partners is the way some of our enterprises are treated in China, certainly treated in a way that's not reciprocal to the way that many Chinese enterprises are treated businesses are treated around the world," Blinken said on Wednesday.

Blinken noted that the actions China will take with regard to foreign business in the country will have a big impact on Beijing's ability to attract foreign investment and businesses.

The US top diplomat's comments were a reaction to a new anti-spy law in China that was introduced in April and which, according to US officials, had a negative impact on US businesses and nationals in the country.