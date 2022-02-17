UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says He Arrived At UN Not To Start War In Ukraine But To Prevent One

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Blinken Says He Arrived at UN Not to Start War in Ukraine But to Prevent One

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he arrived to the United Nations not to start a war in Ukraine but to prevent one

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he arrived to the United Nations not to start a war in Ukraine but to prevent one.

"I am here today not to start a war but to prevent one," Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine

Recent Stories

Opposition will fail in its objectives against gov ..

Opposition will fail in its objectives against govt: Ali Zaidi

7 minutes ago
 Blinken Outlines at UNSC Sequence of How Russia Wo ..

Blinken Outlines at UNSC Sequence of How Russia Would 'Invade' Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 Founder of $3Bln Asset Investment Funds Faces Secu ..

Founder of $3Bln Asset Investment Funds Faces Securities Fraud Charges - US Just ..

7 minutes ago
 At Least 2 People Killed in Separate Accidents Cau ..

At Least 2 People Killed in Separate Accidents Caused by Storm in Germany - Repo ..

18 minutes ago
 Biden's Words About Russian Attack on Ukraine in C ..

Biden's Words About Russian Attack on Ukraine in Coming Days Escalate Situation ..

18 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes US Will Carefully Review Response to ..

Russia Hopes US Will Carefully Review Response to Security Guarantees Proposals- ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>