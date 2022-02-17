Blinken Says He Arrived at UN Not to Start War in Ukraine But to Prevent One

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he arrived to the United Nations not to start a war in Ukraine but to prevent one

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he arrived to the United Nations not to start a war in Ukraine but to prevent one.

"I am here today not to start a war but to prevent one," Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.