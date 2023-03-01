Blinken Says He 'Briefly' Discussed Constitutional Reform With Uzbek President

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he "briefly" discussed with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev the matter of a reform to the constitution which will see the presidential term extended to seven years.

"We did discuss briefly as well the constitutional reform process," Blinken said at a press briefing during a visit to Tashkent, declining to respond to a question about whether he advised the president against doing so.

Currently, Uzbek law allows for presidents to hold office for two five-year terms. Mirziyoyev announced constitutional reforms upon winning his second term in 2021, which sparked protests.

Uzbekistan formally revived the reform agenda last November and parliamentary committees convened for talks a week ago.