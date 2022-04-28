UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says He Counts On Prompt Confirmation Of Bridget Brink As New Envoy To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Blinken Says He Counts on Prompt Confirmation of Bridget Brink as New Envoy to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday expressed hope that the Senate would not delay the approval of Bridget Brink's nomination as new US ambassador to Ukraine.

"We will very much appreciate the Senate's prompt consideration of Bridget Brink to the ambassador to Ukraine. She is extraordinarily qualified for this job. I think she is known to many members of this committee, and hopefully she will be confirmed quickly once she sent formally to the Senate," Blinken said.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced his plans to nominate the current US ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, for the position of ambassador to Ukraine.

Having begun her career in Belgrade, Serbia, Brink also served as deputy chief of mission at the embassies in Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Brink is reported to speak Russian and has studied Slovak, Serbian, Georgian and French.

The position of the US ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since the previous envoy, Marie Yovanovitch, was removed from her post by former President Donald Trump in May of 2019 for allegedly undermining his effort to push Kiev to investigate Biden and his son Hunter for potentially criminal activities.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Russia Trump Job Belgrade Kiev Uzbekistan Georgia Serbia Slovakia May Criminals 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

2 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

2 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

2 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

2 hours ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

2 hours ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.