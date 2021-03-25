UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says He Discussed Russia, Iran With EU's Borrell

Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Blinken Says He Discussed Russia, Iran With EU's Borrell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he discussed Russia and Iran among other topics during his conversation with  EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"We talked about our shared concerns about Russia's aggression, especially towards its neighbors," Blinken told reporters after the meeting in Brussels.

Both sides also confirmed their commitments to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to address climate change issues urgently, he added.

The United States and the EU have agreed to resume a high-level dialogue on China, Blinken noted.

"We know we can approach Beijing most effectively when we are working together and coordinating our approaches," he said.

Blinken said he suspected that Washington and Brussels will be in very close touch in the weeks and months ahead on these and other topics and is looking forward to the collaboration.

