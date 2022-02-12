Blinken says he will speak to Lavrov Saturday as Ukraine crisis rages

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would speak to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to head off a possible invasion of Ukraine

Nadi, Fiji, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would speak to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to head off a possible invasion of Ukraine.

"We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving around Ukraine's borders," Blinken said in a press conference in Fiji.