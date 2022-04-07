(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he is hearing "very clearly" that Europe is committed to end its dependence on Russian energy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he is hearing "very clearly" that Europe is committed to end its dependence on Russian energy.

"We have seen over many years, a dependence buildup in Europe on Russian gas, especially as well as on Russian oil.

And I think what I'm hearing very clearly is a commitment to end that dependence," Blinken said during a press briefing following a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.