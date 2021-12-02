UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Held Constructive Talks With Lithuanian Counterpart To Reaffirm Defense Ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he held a constructive meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to reaffirm the defense and economic ties between the two countries

"Constructive meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister @GLandsbergis to reaffirm our strong defense and economic ties," Blinken said in a tweet.

As a NATO and European Union member, Blinken added, Lithuania is a strong, effective partner and together the two will continue promoting democracy and human rights globally.

According to a State Department release on Monday, Blinken is attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Foreign Ministerial in Riga, Latvia, November 30-December 1, 2021.

During a Tuesday press briefing, Blinken said the United States is very concerned about Russian troop movements along the border with Ukraine and warned Russia against taking any escalatory actions because any renewed aggression would trigger serious consequences. Moscow has refuted similar accusations of planning to take aggressive action by saying that it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion.

