Blinken Says His Opinion That China Committed Genocide 'Has Not Changed'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not wavered in his belief that Chinese officials engaged in genocide against the Uyghur Muslims and other minority groups in China's Xinjiang province.

"My judgment remains that genocide was committed against the Uyghurs and that has not changed," Blinken said speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the State Department was reviewing its designation of China's treatment of Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups in the region of Xinjiang as "genocide."

During his confirmation hearings, then nominee Blinken affirmed his agreement with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's designation of the Chinese Communist Party as having participated in genocide against the Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang.