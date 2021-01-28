UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Says His Opinion That China Committed Genocide 'Has Not Changed'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:30 AM

Blinken Says His Opinion That China Committed Genocide 'Has Not Changed'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not wavered in his belief that Chinese officials engaged in genocide against the Uyghur Muslims and other minority groups in China's Xinjiang province.

"My judgment remains that genocide was committed against the Uyghurs and that has not changed," Blinken said speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the State Department was reviewing its designation of China's treatment of Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups in the region of Xinjiang as "genocide."

During his confirmation hearings, then nominee Blinken affirmed his agreement with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's designation of the Chinese Communist Party as having participated in genocide against the Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang.

Related Topics

United Nations Minority China Muslim Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

2 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

2 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

2 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

2 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

2 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.