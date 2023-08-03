Open Menu

Blinken Says Hopes Black Sea Grain Deal Can Be Put Back Together As He Heads To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC he is hopeful that the Black Sea grain deal can be resuscitated as he heads to the United Nations to chair a UN Security Council meeting.

Blinken is in New York to chair a UN Security Council meeting, which will focus on the Ukraine conflict and its impact on the world food supply.

"Look, we hope so. But more than the fact we hope so is the fact that countries around the world, including the countries most directly affected, want to see this happen," Blinken said in an interview, when asked if there is a chance of putting the deal back together.

