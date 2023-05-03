Blinken Says Hopes to Reschedule Trip to China Sometime This Year

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:36 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he hopes to reschedule his trip to China sometime this year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he hopes to reschedule his trip to China sometime this year.

"I am," Blinken said during an interview with the Washington Post when asked whether he is hopeful that his canceled trip to China will be rescheduled this year.

Blinken said the relations between Washington and Beijing are competitive as well as complex and the United States has a strong interest in ensuring that the competition between the two countries does not lead to conflict.

"At the very least, we need to have a floor under this relationship," Blinken added.

In February, an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon flew across the continental United States, including near sensitive military sites. President Joe Biden authorized the US military to shoot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean and recover the wreckage for further analysis. China maintains that the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research.

The balloon incident prompted Blinken to cancel his scheduled trip to China.

