Blinken Says Invited Top Chinese Diplomat To Visit US

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he had invited Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit the United States.

Qin has already accepted the invitation, Blinken told a press conference following his visit to Beijing.

