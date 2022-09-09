(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Iran's response regarding a return to the 2015 nuclear deal contains demands that go beyond the accord, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

On September 2, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran has sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA.

"With regard to Iran - the negotiations are back and forth, we have a response from Iran, in past weeks we closed some gaps, however, their latest response gets us backward, their demands are not relevant to the JCPOA," he said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA, or Iranian nuclear deal, with the P5+1 group of countries - the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany - and the European Union.

It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have held several rounds of talks to revive the deal.