Blinken Says Iran's Government Does Not Understand Its Own Citizens - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 07:48 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that the Iranian government will try to paint his meeting on Friday with Iranian activists as evidence that the mass protests in Iran are organized by external forces, arguing that this distortion would show that the Iranian government does not understand its own citizens

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that the Iranian government will try to paint his meeting on Friday with Iranian activists as evidence that the mass protests in Iran are organized by external forces, arguing that this distortion would show that the Iranian government does not understand its own citizens.

"I know that the Iranian regime will try to paint this and other expressions of solidarity with those standing up for their freedoms as evidence that these protests are somehow made outside of Iran and the work of others," Blinken told reporters upon meeting with activists at the Department of State. "If they genuinely believe that, they fundamentally, fundamentally do not understand their own people because this is about Iran's struggle, the struggle of the people of Iran for the fundamental freedoms that have long been denied them.

"

Blinken reiterated that the US had also sought to support protesters through imposing sanctions on Iranian officials and departments like the Morality Police and expanding licenses for technology companies to help Iranians access the internet amid a communications crackdown.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in custody of the Morality Police for an alleged hijab violation on September 16 has since sparked mass nationwide anti-government protests.

