Blinken Says Israel, Palestinians Provide Concrete Ideas On Peaceful Solution To Conflict

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Blinken Says Israel, Palestinians Provide Concrete Ideas on Peaceful Solution to Conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Israelis and Palestinians have both offered concrete ideas on the ways to establish a peaceful solution in the conflict between them

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Israelis and Palestinians have both offered concrete ideas on the ways to establish a peaceful solution in the conflict between them.

"Across my meetings with Israel's government and Palestinian authorities, our partners in Cairo, I heard a deep concern about the current trajectory," Blinken told reporters in Jerusalem. "But, I also heard constructive ideas of practical steps that each side can take to lower the temperature, to faster greater cooperation, to bolster people security.

"

Blinken led a team of senior US diplomats in the region and sought to work on the implementation of steps to achieve a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The secretary of state said that he urged all sides to prevent violence and restore calm.

"That is the only way that we can (achieve) conditions in which people's sense of security will start to improve," Blinken added.

