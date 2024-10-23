- Home
Blinken Says Israel Should Respond To Iranian Attack Without Escalating Regional Tensions
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2024 | 02:47 PM
US secretary of states emphasizes need to focus on return of hostages, cessation of hostilities and subsequent planning
GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that Israel should respond to Iran in a way that would not escalate tensions in the region.
Currently on a visit to the middle East, Blinken spoke to the media before departing from Israel to Saudi Arabia, saying that the time came to transform successes into sustainable strategic achievements.
Regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, Blinken emphasized the need to focus on the return of hostages, the cessation of hostilities, and subsequent planning.
He noted that this is an extraordinary opportunity for the region to move in various directions.
When asked about Israel's potential attacks on Iran, the U.S. Secretary of State reiterated that Israel should respond to Iran in a manner that minimizes additional tensions in the region.
