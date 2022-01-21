UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Lavrov Repeated To Him Russia Has No Intention Of Invading Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated during their meeting in Geneva that Moscow has no intention of invading Ukraine.

"We've heard Russian officials say that they have no intention of invading Ukraine. In fact, Minister Lavrov repeated that to me today," Blinken said

