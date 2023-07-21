Blinken Says Looking for Alternatives to Grain Deal, Unlikely to Make Up for Lost Volume

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that alternatives to the Black Sea grain deal are being looked at, but he is doubtful that any of them will be able to account for the volumes lost by ending the initiative.

"We are looking for alternatives, but I don't think it's possible to make up the volumes lost by ending this initiative through other routes," Blinken said during an interview at the Aspen Security Forum.