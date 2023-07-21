Open Menu

Blinken Says Looking For Alternatives To Grain Deal, Unlikely To Make Up For Lost Volume

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Blinken Says Looking for Alternatives to Grain Deal, Unlikely to Make Up for Lost Volume

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that alternatives to the Black Sea grain deal are being looked at, but he is doubtful that any of them will be able to account for the volumes lost by ending the initiative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that alternatives to the Black Sea grain deal are being looked at, but he is doubtful that any of them will be able to account for the volumes lost by ending the initiative.

"We are looking for alternatives, but I don't think it's possible to make up the volumes lost by ending this initiative through other routes," Blinken said during an interview at the Aspen Security Forum.

Recent Stories

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

7 minutes ago
 Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection ..

Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection

7 minutes ago
 UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Milita ..

UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Military Importance as Arctic Ice Me ..

13 minutes ago
 'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement i ..

'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement in Indo-Pacific Region - State ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Up ..

Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Upon Principles Implemented - En ..

14 minutes ago
 NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South A ..

NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South America - Statement

8 minutes ago
Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecr ..

Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

8 minutes ago
 Police security on 3rd Muharram

Police security on 3rd Muharram

8 minutes ago
 Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissio ..

Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissioner Latiafabad taluka

8 minutes ago
 Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Missi ..

Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Mission in Armenia - Global Affairs

20 minutes ago
 Court grants time to share documents with defence

Court grants time to share documents with defence

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internshi ..

Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internship program: Dr. Ansari

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World