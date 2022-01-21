UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Part Of Efforts Aimed To De-escalate Situation In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Blinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Part of Efforts Aimed to De-escalate Situation in Ukraine

Us Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday that his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is part of efforts aimed to de-escalate tensions and the situation in Ukraine

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Us Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday that his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is part of efforts aimed to de-escalate tensions and the situation in Ukraine.

"This is a part of ongoing effort to de-escalate tensions and to prevent further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

I come from consulting with allies and partners as well from Ukraine itself ...we are, all of us, equally committed to path of diplomacy of dialogue," Blinken said ahead of the meeting, adding that he hopes that the dialogue will remain open.

At the same time, Blinken said that the West will be ready for a "united, swift and severe response" in case of escalation.

