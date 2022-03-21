Blinken Says Members of Myanmar Military Committed Genocide

The United States has determined that members of the Myanmar military have committed "genocide" against the Rohingya Muslim minority, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The United States has determined that members of the Myanmar military have committed "genocide" against the Rohingya Muslim minority, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"Members of the Burmese military have committed genocide and crimes against humanity, against the Rohingya," Blinken said at an event at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.