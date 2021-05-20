UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says Met Lavrov To Test 'Proposition Of More Stable, Predictable' Ties With Russia

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he had met  Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Reykjavik to "test the proposition of a more stable and predictable relationship" with Russia.

"Met today with Foreign Minister Lavrov to test the proposition of a more stable and predictable relationship with Moscow. I also reiterated our resolve in response to Russian actions against Ukraine, @RFERL [Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia], and Aleksey Navalny," Blinken wrote on his Twitter page.

