Blinken Says Met Lavrov to Test 'Proposition of More Stable, Predictable' Ties With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he had met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Reykjavik to "test the proposition of a more stable and predictable relationship" with Russia.

"Met today with Foreign Minister Lavrov to test the proposition of a more stable and predictable relationship with Moscow. I also reiterated our resolve in response to Russian actions against Ukraine, @RFERL [Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia], and Aleksey Navalny," Blinken wrote on his Twitter page.