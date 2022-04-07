- Home
- World
- News
- Blinken Says Met With Kuleba to Discuss What Else US Can Provide in Security Aid to Kiev
Blinken Says Met With Kuleba To Discuss What Else US Can Provide In Security Aid To Kiev
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 10:04 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Brussels to discuss what more the United States can provide to Ukraine in security assistance to fight Russian forces
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Brussels to discuss what more the United States can provide to Ukraine in security assistance to fight Russian forces.
"Today, I met again with my colleague and friend Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, to discuss how we can continue to provide Ukraine's courageous defenders with what they need to keep pushing Russia back," Blinken said after meetings in Brussels at the NATO ministerial summit.