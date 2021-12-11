UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Met With UK Counterpart To Discuss Coordination On Deterring Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 06:20 AM

Blinken Says Met With UK Counterpart to Discuss Coordination on Deterring Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with UK counterpart Liz Truss on plans to deter Russia.

"Had a productive conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @TrussLiz on the importance of a coordinated response to counter Russian aggression on its border with Ukraine, working together on the global COVID-19 response, and other shared challenges," Blinken said in a tweet Friday.

Russia has repeatedly said it has a right to move troops within its own borders.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United Kingdom Border

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

6 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

6 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

6 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of ..

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Do ..

6 hours ago
 US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executi ..

US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executive Director of UNICEF - UN Spo ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.