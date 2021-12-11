Blinken Says Met With UK Counterpart to Discuss Coordination on Deterring Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with UK counterpart Liz Truss on plans to deter Russia.

"Had a productive conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @TrussLiz on the importance of a coordinated response to counter Russian aggression on its border with Ukraine, working together on the global COVID-19 response, and other shared challenges," Blinken said in a tweet Friday.

Russia has repeatedly said it has a right to move troops within its own borders.