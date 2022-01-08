UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 12:43 AM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Moscow has been driving a false narrative that NATO is threatening Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Moscow has been driving a false narrative that NATO is threatening Russia.

"Moscow is simultaneously driving the false narrative that NATO is threatening Russia," Blinken said.

Blinken pointed out NATO never promised Russia not to move eastward by adding new members to the alliance.

"NATO never promised not to admit new members. It could not and would not. The open-door policy was a core provision of the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty that founded NATO," Blinken said.

