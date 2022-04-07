UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says NATO Allies Discussed New Strategic Concept, Will Be Released In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Blinken Says NATO Allies Discussed New Strategic Concept, Will Be Released in June

NATO allies and partners during a summit in Brussels discussed a new strategic concept for the alliance to protect transatlantic security, a blueprint of the strategy will be released during the NATO summit in Madrid in June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"We discussed at length a new NATO strategic concept, this is the public blueprint for how the alliance will continue to safeguard transatlantic security in what is a rapidly changing landscape," Blinken said after meetings at the NATO ministerial summit in Brussels. "We'll release that document at the NATO summit in Madrid in June."

More Stories From World

