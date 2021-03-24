Blinken Says NATO Allies Had 'Lengthy Discussion' on Russia This Morning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday that he and his fellow NATO ministers had a long conversation about Russia in the morning.

"We has a lengthy discussion about RISSIA this morning with our colleagues," Blinken said in a press conference in Brussels.

"We all expect our relationship with Russia to remain a challenge into the foreseeable future but it's one that we are prepared for. Ultimately, I think what we can hope is to have a relationship with Russia that is at least predictable and stable."