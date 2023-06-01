UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says NATO Countries Stand By Bucharest Commitment On Ukraine's Admission

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Blinken Says NATO Countries Stand by Bucharest Commitment on Ukraine's Admission

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that all NATO countries stand by their commitments made in Bucharest on the accession of Ukraine to the military bloc

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that all NATO countries stand by their commitments made in Bucharest on the accession of Ukraine to the military bloc.

"Everyone here stands behind the Bucharest commitment. That hasn't changed. We're focused intensely on what we can do to strengthen even more the relationship between Ukraine and NATO, and to continue to bring Ukraine up to NATO standards, interoperability," Blinken said during a press conference from Oslo, Norway.

Blinken added that the subject would be a feature of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where a strong package of "political and practical" support for Ukraine is expected to be agreed.

Since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, Kiev has been pushing for an accelerated admission to NATO. Although member states have agreed on the country's future accession, most refuse to initiate the process as long as the conflict is ongoing.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that NATO had deceived Moscow when it promised not to expand to the East, adding that Ukraine had declared itself a neutral state upon their independence.

In 2008, NATO issued a declaration after its Summit held in Bucharest, Romania. In it, it was agreed that Ukraine and Georgia would be admitted after following a series of reforms.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Norway Vilnius Oslo Bucharest Vladimir Putin Kiev Independence Georgia Romania Lithuania All From

Recent Stories

Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zaye ..

Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zayed II Military College takes pl ..

3 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber participates in &#039;Make it in the ..

Ajman Chamber participates in &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; Forum

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend President ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend President Erdogan's inauguration ceremon ..

1 minute ago
 Siachen glacier world's highest battlefield meltin ..

Siachen glacier world's highest battlefield melting faster: Sherry Rehman

1 minute ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs.5, 400 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs.5, 400 per tola

1 minute ago
 Stocks cede ground as rate worries return

Stocks cede ground as rate worries return

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.