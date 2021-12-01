Blinken Says NATO Does Not Have Aggressive Intent Toward Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) NATO does not have any aggressive intentions toward Russia when it comes to the advancement of the alliance's military infrastructure in the vicinity of Russian borders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"NATO itself is a defensive alliance. Not a threat to Russia. We don't have aggressive intent toward Russia. Every step that we take is designed to make sure that we have in place effective defensive measures to protect the members of the alliance," Blinken said during a press briefing in Riga, Latvia following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.