UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says NATO To Reinforce Presence From Black To Baltic Seas

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Blinken Says NATO to Reinforce Presence From Black to Baltic Seas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that NATO will reinforce its presence from the Black to the Baltic seas.

"We're going to reinforce our presence from the Black to the Baltic seas," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

Blinken is on a visit to Romania for the NATO foreign ministers' meeting. He is also expected to hold separate meetings with the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during the visit.

Related Topics

NATO Visit Alliance Romania From

Recent Stories

Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to strengthen bow ..

Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to strengthen bowling attack

35 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming offi ..

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming office of COAS

11 minutes ago
 Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters ..

Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in K ..

22 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affecte ..

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

55 minutes ago
 PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.