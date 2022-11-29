Blinken Says NATO to Reinforce Presence From Black to Baltic Seas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that NATO will reinforce its presence from the Black to the Baltic seas.

"We're going to reinforce our presence from the Black to the Baltic seas," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

Blinken is on a visit to Romania for the NATO foreign ministers' meeting. He is also expected to hold separate meetings with the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during the visit.