Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further If Russia Does Not De-Escalate

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that NATO's defensive posture would have to strengthen further if Russia does not de-escalate its military activity near Ukraine.

"We've talked about financial and economic measures, certainly NATO's defensive posture will have to strengthen even further, assistance to Ukraine to defend itself will continue," Blinken said during a press briefing.

