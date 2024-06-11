Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan

(@FahadShabbir)

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had "reaffirmed his commitment" to a Gaza ceasefire proposal during their meeting in Jerusalem.

"I met with Prime Minister Netanyahu last night and he reaffirmed his commitment to the proposal," Blinken said, adding that Palestinian group's welcoming of a UN vote on the US-drafted ceasefire resolution was a "hopeful" sign.

"It is a hopeful sign, just as the statement issued after the president (Joe Biden) made his proposal 10 days ago was hopeful," he said.