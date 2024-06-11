Open Menu

Blinken Says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed Commitment' To Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had "reaffirmed his commitment" to a Gaza ceasefire proposal during their meeting in Jerusalem.

"I met with Prime Minister Netanyahu last night and he reaffirmed his commitment to the proposal," Blinken said, adding that Palestinian group's welcoming of a UN vote on the US-drafted ceasefire resolution was a "hopeful" sign.

"It is a hopeful sign, just as the statement issued after the president (Joe Biden) made his proposal 10 days ago was hopeful," he said.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Vote Gaza Jerusalem

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

6 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

14 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

14 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

14 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

14 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

15 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

15 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

15 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

15 hours ago

More Stories From World