Blinken Says New US Military Aid Package To Ukraine Totals $3.75Bln

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the new package of military and related assistance to Ukraine totals $3.75 billion.

"More Than $3.75 billion in US military assistance to Ukraine and countries impacted by Russia's brutal war.

In this first week of 2023, the United States continues to stand strongly behind Ukraine and our European allies and partners by announcing more than $3.75 billion in new military assistance," Blinken said in a statement.

