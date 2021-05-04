UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says New US Policy On North Korea Centers On Diplomacy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:46 AM

The United States has devised a very clear policy that centers on diplomacy as a way to achieve a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, which now has to decide whether it will accept the offer, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The United States has devised a very clear policy that centers on diplomacy as a way to achieve a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, which now has to decide whether it will accept the offer, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We completed the policy review... What we have now is a policy that calls for a calibrated practical approach at is open to and will explore diplomacy with North Korea to try to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies and our deployed forces," Blinken said during a press conference with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

"I hope that North Korea will take the opportunity to engage diplomatically and... to see if there are ways to move forward toward the objective of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. We'll look to see not only what North Korea says, but what it actually does in the coming days and months," he added.

