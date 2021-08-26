Blinken Says No Deadline for US to Help Americans, Afghan Allies Evacuate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US Secretary Antony Blinken said on Wednesday there is no deadline for the United States to help any Americans and Afghan allies seeking to leave Afghanistan after August 31.

"There is no deadline on our work to help any remaining American citizens who decide they want to leave along with the many Afghans who have stood by us over these many years and want to leave and have been unable to do so, that effort will continue every day past August 31," Blinken said during a press briefing.