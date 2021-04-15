UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says No One, Including Taliban, Interested In Provoking Civil War In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:47 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he did not believe that descending into a civil war in Afghanistan after the final US troops' withdrawal is in anyone's interest in the region, including the opposition Taliban movement's

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he did not believe that descending into a civil war in Afghanistan after the final US troops' withdrawal is in anyone's interest in the region, including the opposition Taliban movement's.

"I don't think that it is in anyone's interest, to say the least, for Afghanistan to descend into a civil war, into a long war," Blinken said in a press conference in Kabul. "Even the Taliban, as we hear it, has said it has no interest in that."

Blinken also said none of Afghanistan's neighbors and regional powers with influence on different groups in the country are interested in an internal conflict that could produce an influx of refugees, spillover of drug trafficking and terrorism directed at other nations.

The Secretary of State added that if the Taliban were to provoke a civil war, it would not be able to achieve the desired international recognition, including support for Afghanistan and the ability for its leaders to travel freely.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the US final troops pullout from Afghanistan would be completed before September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The speaker of the lower chamber of the Afghan parliament, Rahman Rahmani, expressed the belief that foreign troops' withdrawal from the country could lead to a civil war.

