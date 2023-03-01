Blinken Says Not Planing to Meet With Foreign Ministers of China, Russia at G20 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has no plans to hold meetings with the foreign ministers of China and Russia on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi, AFP reported on Wednesday.

A two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers started earlier in the day. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar chairs the meeting as India currently holds the presidency of the G20.