Blinken Says Nuclear War Threat No Worse Than Climate Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The potential threat of nuclear war is no more dangerous than the existential problem of climate change and there is no hierarchy in this regard, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"Well, you can't, I think, have a hierarchy. There are some things that are front and center - the wolf at the door - including potential conflict, but there's no doubt that climate represents an existential challenge to all of us," Blinken told Australian show 60 Minutes on the Nine Network, when asked what he considered to be a greater challenge for humanity ” nuclear war or global climate change.

The international community has to multitask, he said.

On Friday, Blinken met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to working closely with Australia on climate change, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as countering state-sponsored disinformation.