Blinken Says OPEC+ Cut Not Action of Ally but US Has Other Common Interests With Saudis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Saudi Arabia did not behave like a US ally when it sided with the need to cut the OPEC+ oil production, but the two countries still have many common interests, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"In this instance, it's not. But we have a multiplicity of interests with Saudi Arabia," Blinken told ABC news' George Stephanopoulos when asked whether Saudi's decision to support the oil cuts amounts to "the actions of an ally."

The United States is trying to restore economic growth, which makes it "the wrong time to engage in production cuts," the secretary said.

"The step that Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ organization took was one that was deeply unfortunate and also deeply misguided. To the extent that this causes oil prices to go up and Russia's exporting oil, it's helping to line Putin's pockets," Blinken stated.

Earlier in October, the OPEC+ group of countries agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day beginning in November and take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in large part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy products and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude.

US President Joe Biden recently announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, completing the release of 180 million barrels authorized by him in March. The releases created additional supply to refineries, bringing down fuel prices that at one point hit record high of over $5 per gallon. On Wednesday, a gallon of gasoline at the pump in the United States averaged $3.85.