Blinken Says Planning To Speak With Russian Foreign Minister On February 12 - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 01:05 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that he will talk to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later in the day, Agence France-Presse reported
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that he will talk to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later in the day, Agence France-Presse reported.
Blinken added that if Russia was interested in diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, Washington was ready to join in, according to the news agency.