Blinken Says Planning to Speak With Russian Foreign Minister on February 12 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that he will talk to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later in the day, Agence France-Presse reported.

Blinken added that if Russia was interested in diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, Washington was ready to join in, according to the news agency.