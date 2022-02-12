UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Planning To Speak With Russian Foreign Minister On February 12 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Blinken Says Planning to Speak With Russian Foreign Minister on February 12 - Reports

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that he will talk to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later in the day, Agence France-Presse reported

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that he will talk to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later in the day, Agence France-Presse reported.

Blinken added that if Russia was interested in diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, Washington was ready to join in, according to the news agency.

>