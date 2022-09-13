UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Prospects For Agreement On Iran Nuclear Deal Revival In Near Term Unlikely

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Blinken Says Prospects for Agreement on Iran Nuclear Deal Revival in Near Term Unlikely

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Iran's response to the European Union's proposal to revive the Iran nuclear deal set back ongoing negotiations and made the prospects for an agreement in the near future unlikely, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference in Mexico City.

"What we've seen over the last week or so in Iran's response to the proposal put forward by the European Union is clearly a step backward and makes the prospects for an agreement in the near term, I would say, unlikely," Blinken said on Monday.

Blinken added that Iran seems either unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to reach an agreement.

