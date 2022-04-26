UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Putin Not 'serious' About Ukraine Diplomacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Blinken says Putin not 'serious' about Ukraine diplomacy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no seriousness about diplomacy to end the Ukraine war, despite a series of international efforts

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no seriousness about diplomacy to end the Ukraine war, despite a series of international efforts.

"We've seen no sign to date that President Putin is serious about meaningful negotiations," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

While the United States would support Ukrainian efforts to end the war diplomatically, Blinken said: "Our purpose is to make sure that they have within their hands the ability to repel the Russian aggression and, indeed, to strengthen their hand at an eventual negotiating table." Blinken was responding to a question from Senator Rand Paul, a Republican critical of US interventionism, who accused President Joe Biden of contributing to Putin's decision to invade by "beating the drums to admit Ukraine to NATO.

" The top US diplomat responded that, in talks with Russia ahead of the February 24 invasion, it became clear that Putin's complaints about Ukraine entering the Western alliance were a pretext.

"We sought to engage them on those issues in real seriousness," Blinken said.

"It is abundantly clear -- in President Putin's own words -- that this was never about Ukraine being potentially part of NATO and it was always about his belief that Ukraine does not deserve to be a sovereign, independent country."

Related Topics

NATO Senate Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Alliance United States February From Top

Recent Stories

Biden Pardons First Black Secret Service Agent to ..

Biden Pardons First Black Secret Service Agent to Serve on Presidential Detail, ..

1 minute ago
 Asad Mahmood calls on NA Deputy Speaker

Asad Mahmood calls on NA Deputy Speaker

1 minute ago
 UN approves measure requiring states to justify ve ..

UN approves measure requiring states to justify veto

1 minute ago
 Moldova urges calm after blasts in Russia-backed r ..

Moldova urges calm after blasts in Russia-backed region

1 minute ago
 Petrol pump owners fined on hoarding diesel

Petrol pump owners fined on hoarding diesel

5 minutes ago
 University of Karachi acting VC strongly condemns ..

University of Karachi acting VC strongly condemns blast on Chinese nationals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.