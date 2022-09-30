UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Blinken says Putin pipeline claim of West 'outrageous' and 'absurd'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim of Western sabotage in the leaks of the Nord Stream gas pipelines "absurd" and "outrageous."

" "I really have nothing to say to the absurd allegation from President Putin that we are or other partners or allies are somehow responsible for this," Blinken said, denouncing the "outrageous misinformation and disinformation campaigns" of Moscow.

Western powers have described the leaks in the Baltic Sea as sabotage, but Blinken said it was unclear by whom.

"We will get to the bottom of what happened. And we'll share that information as soon as we have it, but I don't want to get ahead of the investigation," Blinken said.

Blinken said he has been in "very close contact" with his Danish and Swedish counterparts on the incident.

