Blinken Says Qatar Agreed to Act as 'Protecting Power' of US in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Qatar will become a "protecting power" of the United States in Afghanistan by way of establishing a separate US interest section within its embassy in Kabul that will provide consular services and monitor the condition of the US diplomatic facilities there.

"Today, we are starting to new agreements that reflect our deepening collaboration on Afghanistan. The first establishes Qatar as the United States protecting power in Afghanistan. Qatar will establish a US interest section within its embassy in Afghanistan to provide certain consular services and monitor the condition and security of US diplomatic facilities," Blinken said during a bilateral meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The second agreement will focus on facilitating travel of Afghans with US Special Immigrant Visas out of the country with Qatar being a transit point for eligible evacuees, Blinken said.