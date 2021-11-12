UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Qatar Agreed To Act As 'Protecting Power' Of US In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

Blinken Says Qatar Agreed to Act as 'Protecting Power' of US in Afghanistan

Qatar will become a "protecting power" of the United States in Afghanistan by way of establishing a separate US interest section within its embassy in Kabul that will provide consular services and monitor the condition of the US diplomatic facilities there

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Qatar will become a "protecting power" of the United States in Afghanistan by way of establishing a separate US interest section within its embassy in Kabul that will provide consular services and monitor the condition of the US diplomatic facilities there.

"Today, we are starting to new agreements that reflect our deepening collaboration on Afghanistan. The first establishes Qatar as the United States protecting power in Afghanistan. Qatar will establish a US interest section within its embassy in Afghanistan to provide certain consular services and monitor the condition and security of US diplomatic facilities," Blinken said during a bilateral meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The second agreement will focus on facilitating travel of Afghans with US Special Immigrant Visas out of the country with Qatar being a transit point for eligible evacuees, Blinken said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Qatar United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms make way to final

Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms make way to final

1 minute ago
 APEC Leaders Agree to Help Restore Cross-Border Tr ..

APEC Leaders Agree to Help Restore Cross-Border Travel

1 minute ago
 National Under-15 Tutsal Team to be participated i ..

National Under-15 Tutsal Team to be participated in world Under-15 Futsal Cup: S ..

1 minute ago
 NATO Secretary-General, EU Defense Chiefs to Meet ..

NATO Secretary-General, EU Defense Chiefs to Meet Tuesday for Informal Talks

1 minute ago
 London Sends Troops to Poland to Provide Engineeri ..

London Sends Troops to Poland to Provide Engineering Assistance in Strengthening ..

4 minutes ago
 CSSHO, PNCA organize introductory seminar on cultu ..

CSSHO, PNCA organize introductory seminar on cultural heritage

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.