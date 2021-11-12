UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Qatar To Handle US Interests In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Qatar will handle US interests in Afghanistan following the shuttering of the US embassy after the Taliban takeover, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Qatar will handle US interests in Afghanistan following the shuttering of the US embassy after the Taliban takeover, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday.

Welcoming his Qatari counterpart to Washington, Blinken said he was signing an agreement that "establishes Qatar as the United States protecting power in Afghanistan" with the Gulf ally to establish a US interests section at its Kabul embassy.

