Blinken Says Ready to Discuss Problems in Work of Russian, US Diplomatic Missions - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a phone conversation that he was ready to organize an expert dialogue to eliminate the accumulated difficulties in the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The readiness for mutual elimination of the accumulated difficulties in the functioning of diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States on the territory of the two countries was emphasized. Blinken showed readiness to organize an expert dialogue on these issues," the ministry said.

Lavrov confirmed to Blinken that Russia was open for the normalization of bilateral relations, it said.

"Lavrov confirmed that the Russian side was open for joint work to normalize the entire range of bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and balance of interests," the statement says.