Blinken Says Recent Rhetoric, Moves by Iran Do Not Give US Optimism About Nuclear Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that latest moves and statements by Tehran do not give the United States a lot of optimism about the nuclear talks that have recently resumed in Vienna.

"As you know, our team led by (Special Envoy) Rob Malley is in Vienna right now. I think in the very near future, the next day or so we'll be in the position to judge whether Iran actually intends now to engage in good faith," Blinken said. "I have to tell you recent moves, recent rhetoric don't give us a lot of cause for optimism."